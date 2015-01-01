SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Huang S, Cui C. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Department of Strategic Communication, College of Media and International Culture, Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, China.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10538712.2020.1719449

32109197

The aim of this study was to investigate whether and how a picture book preventing child sexual abuse can improve children's self-protection skills. The study was conducted in China with Chinese children. In a 2 × 2 between-subjects design, character in the book (human versus animal) and message framing (gain versus loss) were manipulated. Compared to a baseline group who were not exposed to the prevention book, children in the experimental groups significantly enhanced their ability to recognize a potential abuse situation and refuse an inappropriate touch request.

RESULTS suggest that the prevention picture books are more effective when using a human character and a gain-framed message. The explanation for this was that human characters simulated children's perceived norm and gain-framed messages increased children's message recall, perceived self-efficacy and positive attitude toward the message, all of which in turn positively affected children's self-protection skills.


Language: en

Edutainment; character; child sexual abuse prevention; framing; self-efficacy

