Citation
Huang S, Cui C. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Strategic Communication, College of Media and International Culture, Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, China.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
32109197
Abstract
The aim of this study was to investigate whether and how a picture book preventing child sexual abuse can improve children's self-protection skills. The study was conducted in China with Chinese children. In a 2 × 2 between-subjects design, character in the book (human versus animal) and message framing (gain versus loss) were manipulated. Compared to a baseline group who were not exposed to the prevention book, children in the experimental groups significantly enhanced their ability to recognize a potential abuse situation and refuse an inappropriate touch request.
Language: en
Keywords
Edutainment; character; child sexual abuse prevention; framing; self-efficacy