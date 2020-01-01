Abstract

BACKGROUND: The literature shows that data regarding the Saudi public's knowledge about anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury is still limited. AIMS: This study aimed to determine the knowledge toward ACL injury in the general population of Saudi Arabia, as well as to investigate the main sources of information about ACL among the public.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A cross-sectional online survey was conducted among a sample of 408 participants from all regions of Saudi Arabia. All participants completed an anonymous self-administered questionnaire, which included questions about their sociodemographic details and a structured tool to measure their knowledge about ACL injuries.



RESULTS: The present study showed that among 408 participants, 233 (57.1%) had adequate knowledge about ACL injuries, and 253 (62.0%) appreciated the seriousness of ACL injuries. The level of knowledge about ACL injuries was significantly associated with higher educational level (P = 0.000), but not with sex (P = 0.424) and region of residence (P = 0.404). Most of the participants agreed that ACL injury is a multi-factorial condition that results from a combination of factors, including sports, lack of warm-up before exercise, car accidents, old age, and lifting heavy objects. Internet, TV, and books were the most common sources of information about ACL injuries.



CONCLUSIONS: While over half of the participants were aware of ACL injury, its seriousness, and its common risk factors, there are still knowledge gaps regarding ACL injury symptoms. Therefore, we recommend increasing public awareness about ACL injury, specifically through health education websites and TV programs.



