Department of Rehabilitation & Human Performance (Drs Kumar and Dams-O'Connor), and Departments of Rehabilitation Medicine and Neurology (Dr Dams-O'Connor), Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, New York; Traumatic Brain Injury Model Systems National Data and Statistical Center, Englewood, Colorado (Dr Ketchum and Mr Sevigny); Research Department, Craig Hospital, Englewood, Colorado (Dr Ketchum and Mr Sevigny); Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Ohio State University, Columbus (Dr Corrigan); and Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis (Dr Hammond), and Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana, Indianapolis (Dr Hammond).

Abstract