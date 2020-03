Research Department, Craig Hospital, Englewood, Colorado (Drs Ketchum and Whiteneck and Mr Sevigny); Traumatic Brain Injury Model Systems National Data and Statistical Center, Englewood, Colorado (Drs Ketchum and Whiteneck and Mr Sevigny); Moss Rehabilitation Research Institute, Elkins Park, Pennsylvania (Dr Hart); Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts (O'Neil-Pirozzi); Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, Northeastern University, Boston, Massachusetts (O'Neil-Pirozzi); H. Ben Taub Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Baylor College of Medicine and Harris Health System, Houston, Texas (Dr Sander); Brain Injury Research Center, TIRR Memorial Hermann, Houston, Texas (Dr Sander); Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas (Dr Juengst); Department of Psychiatry and Psychology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota (Dr Bergquist); and Departments of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, The University of Alabama at Birmingham (Dr Dreer).

Abstract