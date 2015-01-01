The Mind Research Network/Lovelace Biomedical and Environmental Research Institute, Albuquerque, New Mexico (Drs Mayer, Stephenson, Hanlon, and Phillips, Messrs Wertz, Dodd, and Shaff, and Mss Robertson-Benta and Pabbathi Reddy); Departments of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences (Dr Mayer), Psychology (Drs Mayer and Campbell), Neurology (Drs Mayer and Phillips), and Emergency Medicine (Mr Oglesbee and Dr Park), University of New Mexico, Albuquerque; Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, University of Arizona, Tucson (Dr Bedrick); Center for Injury Research and Prevention, Department of Pediatrics (Drs Master, Grady, and Arbogast), and Division of Orthopedic Surgery (Drs Master and Grady), The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia; Department of Pediatrics and Emergency Medicine, Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario Research Institute, University of Ottawa, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada (Dr Zemek); Department of Psychology (Dr Yeates), Alberta Children's Hospital Research Institute (Dr Yeates), and Hotchkiss Brain Institute (Dr Yeates), University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada; Department of Neurosurgery, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee (Dr Meier); Departments of Cell Biology, Neurobiology and Anatomy (Dr Meier) and Biomedical Engineering (Dr Meier), Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee; Division of Emergency Medicine, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts (Dr Mannix); and UBMD Department of Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, Jacobs School of Medicine, University at Buffalo, Buffalo, New York (Dr Leddy).

Abstract