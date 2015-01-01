Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Lack of evidence for efficacy and safety of treatment and limited clinical guidance have increased potential for undertreatment of depression following traumatic brain injury (TBI).



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective cohort study among individuals newly diagnosed with depression from 2008 to 2014 to assess the impact of TBI on receipt of treatment for incident depression using administrative claims data. We created inverse probability of treatment-weighted populations to evaluate the impact of TBI on time to receipt of antidepressants or psychotherapy following new depression diagnosis during 24 months post-TBI or matched index date (non-TBI cohort).



RESULTS: Of 10 428 individuals with incident depression in the TBI cohort, 44.7% received 1 or more antidepressants and 20.0% received 1 or more psychotherapy visits. Of 10 463 in the non-TBI cohort, 41.2% received 1 or more antidepressants and 17.6% received 1 or more psychotherapy visits. TBI was associated with longer time to receipt of antidepressants compared with the non-TBI cohort (average 39.6 days longer than the average 126.2 days in the non-TBI cohort; 95% confidence interval [CI], 24.6-54.7). Longer time to psychotherapy was also observed among individuals with TBI at 6 months post-TBI (average 17.1 days longer than the average 47.9 days in the non-TBI cohort; 95% CI, 4.2-30.0), although this association was not significant at 12 and 24 months post-TBI.



CONCLUSIONS: This study raises concerns about the management of depression following TBI.

