Citation
Vos L, Williams MW, Poritz JMP, Ngan E, Leon-Novelo L, Sherer M. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Dr Vos); TIRR Memorial Hermann, Brain Injury Research Center, Houston, Texas (Drs Williams and Sherer); Department of Psychology, University of Houston, Houston, Texas (Dr Williams); Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston (Dr Poritz); Department of Biostatistics and Data Science, School of Public Health, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (Ms Ngan and Dr Leon-Novelo); and Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas (Dr Sherer).
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
32108707
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To better identify variables related to discrepancies between subjective cognitive complaints and objective neuropsychological findings in persons with traumatic brain injury (TBI). SETTING: Three rehabilitation centers in the United States. PARTICIPANTS: In total, 504 community-dwelling adult survivors of TBI following discharge from inpatient rehabilitation.
Language: en