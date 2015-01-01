|
Citation
Dente CJ, Styrmisdottir E, Shi A, Schobel S, Khatri V, Potter BK, Forsberg JA, Buchman T, Kirk AD, Elster E. J. Trauma Acute Care Surg. 2020; 88(3): 379-389.
Affiliation
From the Department of Surgery, Emory University (C.J.D., T.B.), Atlanta, Georgia; Grady Memorial Hospital (C.J.D.), Atlanta, Georgia; DecisionQ Corporation (E.S., A.S.), Arlington, Virginia; Department of Surgery, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (S.S., V.K., E.E.), Bethesda, Maryland; Department of Surgery, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (S.S., V.K., B.K.P., J.A.F., E.E.), Bethesda, Maryland; Surgical Critical Care Initiative (SC2i) (C.J.D., E.S., A.S., B.K.P., J.A.F., T.B., A.D.K., E.E.), Bethesda, Maryland; Duke University (A.D.K.), Durham, North Carolina; and Henry M Jackson Foundation (S.S., V.K.), Bethesda, Maryland.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
32107353
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The timing of coverage of an open wound is based on heavily on clinical gestalt. DoD's Surgical Critical Care Initiative created a clinical decision support tool that predicts wound closure success using clinical and biomarker data. The military uses a regimented protocol consisting of serial washouts and debridements. While decisions around wound closure in civilian centers are subject to the same clinical parameters, preclosure wound management is, generally, much more variable. We hypothesized that the variability in management would affect local biomarker expression within these patients.
Language: en