Abstract

BACKGROUND: On the morning of June 12, 2016, an armed assailant entered the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and initiated an assault that killed 49 people and injured 53. The regional Level I trauma center and two community hospitals responded to this mass casualty incident. A detailed analysis was performed to guide hospitals who strive to prepare for future similar events.



METHODS: A retrospective review of all victim charts and/or autopsy reports was performed to identify victim presentation patterns, injuries sustained, and surgical resources required. Patients were stratified into three groups: survivors who received care at the regional Level I trauma center, survivors who received care at one of two local community hospitals, and decedents.



RESULTS: Of the 102 victims, 40 died at the scene and 9 died upon arrival to the Level I trauma center. The remaining 53 victims received definitive medical care and survived. Twenty-nine victims were admitted to the trauma center and five victims to a community hospital. The remaining 19 victims were treated and discharged that day. Decedents sustained significantly more bullet impacts than survivors (4 ± 3 vs. 2 ± 1; p = 0.008) and body regions injured (3 ± 1 vs. 2 ± 1; p = 0.0002). Gunshots to the head, chest, and abdominal body regions were significantly more common among decedents than survivors (p < 0.0001). Eighty-two percent of admitted patients required surgery in the first 24 hours. Essential resources in the first 24 hours included trauma surgeons, emergency room physicians, orthopedic/hand surgeons, anesthesiologists, vascular surgeons, interventional radiologists, intensivists, and hospitalists.



CONCLUSION: Mass shooting events are associated with high mortality. Survivors commonly sustain multiple, life-threatening ballistic injuries requiring emergent surgery and extensive hospital resources. Given the increasing frequency of mass shootings, all hospitals must have a coordinated plan to respond to a mass casualty event. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Epidemiological Study, level V.

Language: en