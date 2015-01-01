Abstract

Firearm violence is a leading public health issue that contributes to significant health inequalities within communities. Relatively little is known about the community-level social processes that occur at the street segment level and contributed to the community variation of firearm violence. This study examines the spatial patterns of firearm shooting events on street segments and the associated community-level social processes at both the street segment and neighborhood level. Multilevel mixed-effects Poisson regression was used to assess the relationship between measures of social disorder, physical disorder, and collective efficacy at the street segment-level and neighborhood-level measures of social disorganization theory. The results demonstrate that firearm shooting events occur on a small number of street segments across the city. Street segments with higher levels of social and physical disorder, along with lower levels of collective efficacy, are expected to have higher rates of firearm shooting events when accounting for neighborhood-level measures. Overall, the findings indicate specific street segments are experiencing higher rates of firearm shooting events and that these events are influenced by social processes. Prevention efforts should be focused on street segments experiencing higher rates of shootings.

Language: en