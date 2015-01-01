Abstract

Botulinum toxin is a neurotoxin produced by Clostridium botulinum and some other relative species. It causes lethal disease called botulism. It can enter body via infections by Clostridium (e.g. wound and children botulism) or by a direct contact with the toxin or eating a contaminated food (food-borne botulism). Botulinum toxin is also considered as a relevant biological warfare agent with expected high number of causalities when misused for bioterrorist or military purposes. The current paper surveys the actual knowledge about botulinum toxin pathogenesis, manifestation of poisoning, current trends in diagnostic and therapy. Relevant and recent literature is summarized in this paper.



