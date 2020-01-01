Abstract

Approximately 30% of adolescents with concussion develop persistent post-concussion symptoms (PPCS) that include emotional symptoms. Elevated amygdalae reactivity to emotional faces has been reported in a variety of psychopathologies characterized by emotional symptoms overlapping with those in PPCS. We tested the hypothesis that amygdalae reactivity to emotional faces in adolescents with PPCS+ is elevated compared to concussed adolescents without PPCS and healthy controls. Concussed adolescents (ages 14-18) with (PPCS+; n = 23) and without PPCS (PPCS-; n = 13) participated in visits at least 4 weeks post-injury. Adolescents without prior concussion served as controls (HC; n = 15). All participants completed a detailed clinical battery and a common emotional face processing task that involved matching of emotional faces or shapes. Compared to HC and PPCS-, adolescents with PPCS+ had elevated depression symptoms, anhedonia, general psychological symptoms, and anxiety symptoms. Contrary to our hypothesis, PPCS+ had lower amygdalae activity to the emotional faces versus shapes condition relative to HC and a trend for lower activity relative to PPCS-. There was a non-significant inverse association between anhedonia amygdalae activity in adolescents with PPCS.



RESULTS suggest that adolescents with PPCS have altered amygdalae activity during the processing of emotional face stimuli.



