BACKGROUND: Childhood injury is an increasing public health burden and considered a major cause of childhood morbidity and mortality worldwide. In this study, we identified the distribution and risk factors for fall-related child injuries at home in Ujjain, India.



METHODS: A community-based, cross-sectional study was conducted in 2017 in Ujjain, India, which included 6308 children up to 18 years of age living in 2518 households. Data were collected using a pretested, semi-structured, proforma from the parents of the included children.



RESULTS: The overall incidence of home injury was 7.78% (95% confidence interval [CI]: 7.12-8.84) in the last 1 year, ie, 2015-16. The incidence was significantly higher at 5-10 years of age (odds ratio [OR]: 2.91, 95% CI: 1.75-4.85; P < 0.001), followed by 1-5 years (OR: 2.66, 95% CI: 1.59-4.45; P < 0.001). The incidence of injuries was higher in boys than in girls (adjusted odds ratio [aOR]: 1.73, 95% CI: 1.43-2.10; P < 0.001). Other risk factors associated with unintentional fall injuries at home were residence (rural vs urban; aOR: 1.25, 95% CI: 1.03-1.51; P = 0.018), number of family members (≤4 vs 5-10 and ≤4 vs >10; aOR: 0.69, 95% CI: 0.56-0.86; P < 0.001 and aOR: 0.67, CI: 0.48-0.94; P < 0.023, respectively), cooking area (combined vs separate; aOR: 0.82, 95% CI: 0.68-1.00; P = 0.057), and whether mother is alive vs not alive (aOR: 2.09, 95% CI: 1.10-3.94; P = 0.023).



CONCLUSION: The incidence of fall injuries among children at home in Ujjain, India, was similar to other resource constraint settings. The incidence was higher in rural areas, in the age group of 5-10 years, and in families in which the mother was not alive. By contrast, large and combined families had a lower incidence of falls.



