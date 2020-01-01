|
Jansen L, Bärnighausen T, Lowery Wilson M. PeerJ 2020; 8: e8605.
Injury Epidemiology and Prevention (IEP) Research Group, Turku Brain Injury Centre, Department of Clinical Neurosciences, Turku University Hospital, University of Turku, Turku, Finland.
32110495
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Injuries are among the most important threats to adolescent health, making examination of the patterns and risk factors a critical area of research. There exists a paucity of information on the health and injury experience of school-attending adolescents in Greenland. Consenting Greenlandic schoolchildren (n = 2,254) aged 9-19 years were included in the Health Behavior in School-Aged Children study 2005/2006. The aim of this study was to examine the socio-economic and behavioural correlates that were associated with injury occurrence among school-attending Greenlandic adolescents.
Language: en
Adolescent health; Behaviour; Bullying; Greenland; HBSC; Injury; Interpersonal violence