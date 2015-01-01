Abstract

Early onset, intensive and repetitive, gait training may improve outcome after stroke but for patients with severe limitations in walking, rehabilitation is a challenge. The Hybrid Assistive Limb (HAL) is a gait machine that captures voluntary actions and support gait motions. Previous studies of HAL indicate beneficial effects on walking, but these results need to be confirmed in blinded, randomized controlled studies. This study aimed to explore effects of incorporating gait training with HAL as part of an inpatient rehabilitation program after stroke. Thirty-two subacute stroke patients with severe limitations in walking were randomized to incorporated HAL training (4 days/week for 4 weeks) or conventional gait training only. Blinded assessments were carried out at baseline, after the intervention, and at 6 months post stroke. The primary outcome was walking independence according to the Functional Ambulation Categories. Secondary outcomes were the Fugl-Meyer Assessment, 2-Minute Walk Test, Berg Balance Scale, and the Barthel Index. No significant between-group differences were found regarding any primary or secondary outcomes. At 6 months, two thirds of all patients were independent in walking. Prediction of independent walking at 6 months was not influenced by treatment group, but by age (OR 0.848, CI 0.719-0.998, p = 0.048). This study found no difference between groups for any outcomes despite the extra resources required for the HAL training, but highlights the substantial improvements in walking seen when evidence-based rehabilitation is provided to patients, with severe limitations in walking in the subacute stage after stroke. In future studies potential subgroups of patients who will benefit the most from electromechanically-assisted gait training should be explored.

