OBJECTIVE: To examine the unique contribution of bully victimization to sleep loss over worry (SLOW) among adolescents in four Southeast Asian countries, while controlling for loneliness and selected lifestyle factors.



METHODS: Data was derived from the Global School-Based Student Health Survey (2014-2015). Responses from a total of 13,043 adolescents in four Southeast Asian countries (Bangladesh, Brunei, Indonesia, and Timor Leste) were examined. Weighted frequencies of SLOW, bully victimization, loneliness, and selected lifestyle factors were first calculated, and Pearson's chi-square test was used to compare sample characteristics by severity of SLOW. A multivariate logistic regression analysis was constructed for each country to assess the unique contribution of bully victimization to SLOW, adjusting for demographics, loneliness, and selected lifestyle factors.



RESULTS: The prevalence of SLOW and bully victimization ranged between 38.0% and 44.6%, and 20.5%-24.9% respectively. Bully victimization and loneliness were consistently and positively linked to SLOW, with greater odds seen among students with severe SLOW who were bullied for 3 days or more (adjusted odds ratios (AORs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) Bangladesh: 6.00 [2.57-14.01]; Brunei: 2.48 [1.42-4.32]; Indonesia: 3.36 [2.02-5.59]; Timor Leste: 4.27 [2.15-8.48]) and experienced high level of loneliness (AORs and 95% CIs Bangladesh: 7.03 [3.46-14.29]; Brunei: 4.97 [3.63-6.79]; Indonesia: 8.71 [4.55-16.69]; Timor Leste: 2.97 [2.25-3.93]). Increased odds of severe SLOW were also seen among those engaged in sedentary behavior for 3 h or more per day (AORs and 95% CIs Indonesia: 1.85 [1.40-2.45]; Timor Leste: 1.61 [1.18-2.19]), and among those consuming fast food for three or more days per week (AORs and 95% CIs Brunei: 2.20 [1.26-3.86]; Indonesia: 1.98 [1.19-3.31]). The association of lifestyle factors and SLOW differed across countries.



CONCLUSION: Given the unique contributions of bully victimization to SLOW, we recommend countries in Southeast Asia to include sleep health as a component of adolescent health promotion, and to include reducing bully and bully victimization in strategies aimed at improving sleep health.



