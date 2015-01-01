SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kattari L, Cikara L, Ma M, Brooks-Russell A. Health Promot. Pract. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, CO, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Society for Public Health Education, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1524839920910696

PMID

32111123

Abstract

Large-scale population surveillance systems may fall short in capturing localized data specifically from rural communities. A three-tiered engagement approach is implemented by survey administrators that focuses on supporting communities and schools to better understand the health of youth locally and identify the most effective interventions. This community-driven approach to survey administration addresses the locality gap and evolves a statewide youth survey to better meet the needs of the state and local communities, as well as alleviates survey burden in schools through a unified, strategic approach.


Language: en

Keywords

child/adolescent health; community organization; health research; partnerships/coalitions; program planning and evaluation; school health; surveys

