Citation
Haagsma JA, Olij BF, Majdan M, Van Beeck EF, Vos T, Castle CD, Dingels ZV, Fox JT, Hamilton EB, Liu Z, Roberts NLS, Sylte DO, Aremu O, Bärnighausen TW, Borzì AM, Briggs AM, Carrero JJ, Cooper C, El-Khatib Z, Ellingsen CL, Fereshtehnejad SM, Filip I, Fischer F, Haro JM, Jonas JB, Kiadaliri AA, Koyanagi A, Lunevicius R, Meretoja TJ, Mohammed S, Pathak A, Radfar A, Rawaf S, Rawaf DL, Riera LS, Shiue I, Vasankari TJ, James SL, Polinder S. Inj. Prev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Public Health, Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, The Netherlands.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32111726
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Falls in older aged adults are an important public health problem. Insight into differences in fall-related injury rates between countries can serve as important input for identifying and evaluating prevention strategies. The objectives of this study were to compare Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2017 estimates on incidence, mortality and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) due to fall-related injury in older adults across 22 countries in the Western European region and to examine changes over a 28-year period.
Language: en
Keywords
burden of disease; disability; metanalysis; time series