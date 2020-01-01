Abstract

Patient falls have been one of the most common adverse events encountered in hospitals for several decades.1 Despite this, identification of effective strategies for the prevention of in-hospital falls has been largely elusive. Early trials (pre-2004) seeking to prevent falls focused on single intervention approaches, but small sample sizes limited certainty in the results. Following this, larger trials evaluated the impact of targeted, multifactorial intervention approaches. These results of these trials have been inconsistent—some have reported positive results,2–6 but other large trials of similar interventions have found no benefits.

