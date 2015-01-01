Abstract

BACKGROUND: According to studies conducted by the European Union, 33% of all women over the age of 15 are affected by domestic violence and tend to turn to the health care system to seek help. The experience of violence has serious consequences not only for the psychological, but also for the physical health of those affected. Except direct injury consequences, inexplicable pain, gastrointestinal discomfort or problems in the field of reproductive medicine can be observed, for example. With many of those affected turning to the health care system first in search of support, healthcare professionals also have a key role to play here, making sensitization training for professional groups increasingly important.



METHOD: Participants in awareness-raising training on domestic violence were interviewed before and after training with a questionnaire on their perceived safety in dealing with patients affected by violence.



RESULTS: The evaluation of a sensitization training at the Landeskrankenhaus Innsbruck showed significant improvements in the subjective sense of security in dealing with patients affected by violence.



CONCLUSION FOR PRACTICE: A clear structure of sensitization trainings with basic courses and advanced training seminars, as well as a focus on developing relationships and dealing with emotions, makes sense.

Language: de