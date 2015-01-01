|
Citation
Beck T, Trawöger I, Riedl D, Lampe A. Neuropsychiatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Vernacular Title
Sensibilisierungstrainings gegenüber häuslicher Gewalt für medizinisches Fachpersonal. Sind diese auch effizient?
Affiliation
Opferschutzgruppe des Landeskrankenhauses Innsbruck, Anichstraße 35, 6020, Innsbruck, Österreich.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Dustri-Verlag)
DOI
PMID
32112262
Abstract
BACKGROUND: According to studies conducted by the European Union, 33% of all women over the age of 15 are affected by domestic violence and tend to turn to the health care system to seek help. The experience of violence has serious consequences not only for the psychological, but also for the physical health of those affected. Except direct injury consequences, inexplicable pain, gastrointestinal discomfort or problems in the field of reproductive medicine can be observed, for example. With many of those affected turning to the health care system first in search of support, healthcare professionals also have a key role to play here, making sensitization training for professional groups increasingly important.
Language: de
Keywords
Building of relationship; Domestic violence; Medical staff