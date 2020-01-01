Abstract

This study aimed to determine whether receiving a traffic infringement has a deterring influence on subsequent risky driving, measured through risk of crash involvement. Licensing, infringements and crash data for drivers aged 40+ from the Australian state of Victoria were analysed. A case-case-time-control study design was used. Overall, the odds of receiving an infringement in the month prior to a crash were 35 per cent higher than receiving an infringement in the same month the year prior, for the case group, adjusted for the change over time in the control group (Odds Ratio = 1.35, 95% CI 1.17-1.57, p < 0.001). Rather than infringements preceding a period of reduced crash involvement, and thus potentially indicating a deterrent effect, the odds of receiving an infringement in the one-month period just prior to a crash occurring was greater. Infringements for traffic offences may not be deterring further risky driving behaviours.

Language: en