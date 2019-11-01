Abstract

The new era of sharing information and "big data" has raised our expectations to make mobility more predictable and controllable through a better utilization of data and existing resources. The realization of these opportunities requires going beyond the existing traditional ways of collecting traffic data that are based either on fixed-location sensors or GPS devices with low spatial coverage or penetration rates and significant measurement errors, especially in congested urban areas. Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) or simply "drones" have been proposed as a pioneering tool of the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) infrastructure due to their unique characteristics, but various challenges have kept these efforts only at a small size. This paper describes the system architecture and preliminary results of a first-of-its-kind experiment, nicknamed pNEUMA, to create the most complete urban dataset to study congestion. A swarm of 10 drones hovering over the central business district of Athens over multiple days to record traffic streams in a congested area of a 1.3 km2 area with more than 100 km-lanes of road network, around 100 busy intersections (signalized or not), many bus stops and close to half a million trajectories. The aim of the experiment is to record traffic streams in a multi-modal congested environment over an urban setting using UAS that can allow the deep investigation of critical traffic phenomena. The pNEUMA experiment develops a prototype system that offers immense opportunities for researchers many of which are beyond the interests and expertise of the authors. This open science initiative creates a unique observatory of traffic congestion, a scale an-order-of-magnitude higher than what was available till now, that researchers from different disciplines around the globe can use to develop and test their own models.

