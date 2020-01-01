Abstract

Automated vehicles are expected to change the mobility landscape. Older adults living in both urban and peripheral areas may benefit from the availability of new automated modes due to increasing levels of accessibility. However, little is known about how seniors may make use of new automated mobility options. Accordingly, the purpose of this study is to explore the mobility needs and desires of older adults in the province of Utrecht, the Netherlands, and assess how they envision the future usage of four distinct AV scenarios: automated public transport with fixed schedules, routes and timetables; automated on-demand public transport; fleet-based shared automated vehicles; and privately owned automated vehicles. Based on the results of a series of focus groups, findings demonstrate that study participants have a strong interest in using AVs in their daily life to overcome current accessibility and mobility barriers. Increases in flexibility due to on-demand booking, using the mode for access and egress to other modes of transport, as well as the option to travel together with friends were found to be important factors in having a positive attitude towards AV adoption. The findings of this study allow researchers, transport agencies and vehicle manufacturers to gain a broader understanding of the needs of older adults and take them into account in future AV design and policy development.

