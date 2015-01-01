|
Liu Y, Zhang Y, Jin ST, Liu Y. Sustain. Cities Soc. 2020; 52: e101806.
Abstract
This paper explores the spatial patterns of daily leisure activities by walking of Beijing residents using 2010 Beijing Official Household Travel Survey and negative binomial regression model, with a particular focus on the impacts of sociodemographic and built environment characteristics. It contributes to the literature by 1) accurately exploring the spatial patterns of leisure activities with a 24-hour travel diary recall method at the city-scale; 2) and eliminating the self-report bias effect and capturing individuals' exposure to the urban environment more truthfully with Point of Interest (POI) data.
Beijing; China; Leisure activities; Negative binomial regression; Sociodemographic and built environment characteristics; Spatial pattern