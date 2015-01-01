Abstract

This work studies how the usage of shared mobility services could be influenced by latent factors. An integrated choice and latent variable model is adopted to explore the effects of three attitudinal and perceptual factors on bike- and car-sharing choices while simultaneously investigating the causes associated with each of the latent variables. A group of Chinese commuters' stated preference mode choice data are collected. It is found that the probability to choose bike-sharing could be positively affected by "willingness to be a green traveler" and "satisfaction with cycling environment," and car-sharing choice is positively correlated with "advocacy of car-sharing service." By taking into account the interaction effects between the latent variables and travel time of the two services, a significant difference is discovered on the estimated value of travel time savings (VTTS) compared with other more restrictive model specifications. The finding highlights the importance to derive different VTTS for travelers with differentiated attitudes and perceptions as the tastes toward travel time spent could vary substantially. In other words, there would be different trade-off preferences across attitudinal groups, according to which transport service operators could customize their strategies on prices and levels of service offered.

