Abstract

This article discusses results of a study on turn taking behavior in escorting children in dual-earner households. Using a multinomial logit model, the probability of different turn taking routines in escorting children is analyzed as a function of age and gender of the children, personal and household characteristics of the parents, properties of the job, and day of the week. Two types of turn taking behavior are examined. The first concerns routines in which during a single day one of the parents drops off the child and the other parent picks up the children again after completing the concerned activity (school, day care, outdoor activity). The second concerns routines in which one of the parents takes full responsibility and commits to all escorting duties on a particular day and the other parent does the same on another day of the week.



RESULTS, based on a sample of dual-earner households, indicate that turn taking represents a substantial, yet smaller share of escorting activities. The propensity of turn taking behavior is higher for highly educated, high-income dual-earner households. Fathers show the tendency of dropping off the children in the morning. Mothers tend to take responsibility for more flexible escorting needs.

Language: en