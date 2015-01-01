Abstract

This paper addresses the deployment issue of emergency rescue stations in an urban transportation corridor, with an aim to effectively reduce the casualties in traffic accidents. On the basis of urban population density, an accident rate distribution function for a corridor is first presented and calibrated, and a damage cost function is proposed to capture the correlation between rescue time and deteriorating health condition of injured passengers. A continuum model is then developed for determining the optimal number and locations of the rescue stations along the corridor and the medical service resource distribution at rescue stations subject to a capital budget constraint. The solution properties of the proposed model are explored analytically. Numerical examples are provided to show the effects of population density, urban form and different deployment schemes (even and uneven) on the rescue station locations. A case study of Wuhan China is employed to illustrate the effectiveness of the proposed methodology in improving the performance of the emergency rescue system.

Language: en