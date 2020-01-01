|
Citation
|
Manthey J, Probst C, Kilian C, Moskalewicz J, Sierosławski J, Karlsson T, Rehm J. Eur. Addict. Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of International Health Projects, Institute for Leadership and Health Management, I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, Moscow, Russian Federation.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Karger Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32114584
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Unrecorded alcohol, that is, alcohol not reflected in official statistics of the country where it is consumed, contributes markedly to overall consumption of alcohol. However, empirical data on unrecorded alcohol consumption are scarce, especially in high-income countries. This study measures the contribution of unrecorded alcohol in 7 member states of the European Union.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol use; Beer; Economic crisis; Spirits; Unrecorded alcohol; Wine