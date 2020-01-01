Abstract

This commentary describes the concept of second victim syndrome and its application to pharmacy learners and preceptors. Although there is published literature regarding implementation of second victim syndrome programs at an institutional level, there is limited guidance regarding the second victim syndrome in the context of a pharmacy training environment; however, there are known risk factors such as medication safety events, failure to rescue events, or overall lack of experience of a clinician. With a growing awareness of the mental health concerns of health care providers, this is a potential area for growth and skill development for pharmacists of all levels. As pharmacy leaders and role models, we have a fundamental ethical responsibility to take care of our learners, particularly when it comes to emotionally challenging patient care scenarios. By giving a name to what our learners may be experiencing, the second victim syndrome, we can progress toward improving the well-being of these learners and increase their ability to be effective pharmacists. Involvement with medication safety events or patients with negative outcomes has been shown to have adverse professional outcomes, and this article describes steps that can be taken by preceptors and peers to help facilitate professional growth and recovery. Second victim is an underappreciated phenomenon that can have a profound impact on pharmacists' well-being. Strategies for proactive recognition and intervention are vital.



