Abstract

While aggressive behavior is common, and a disorder of impulsive aggression has been defined in the DSM-5 (Intermittent Explosive Disorder: IED), there are no currently FDA approved interventions to reduce these behaviors. One obstacle to the development of interventions to treat aggression is the paucity of psychometrically valid measures to assess aggressive behavior in the context of clinical trials, especially those in the outpatients setting. While there are many assessment of trait aggression, very few attempt to assess current aggressive behavior over time and/or in individuals not in a closed setting. The Overt Aggression Scale Modified (OAS-M) was developed to fill this void and this paper reviews its development along with presenting new data on its validity, reliability, and correlates with related constructs. Overall, the OAS-M is a valid and reliable measure of state (e.g., week to week) aggression, has good psychometric properties, and shows evidence of change in clinical trials of agents with putative anti-aggressive efficacy.



