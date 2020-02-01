|
Citation
Bauer BW, Gai AR, Duffy ME, Rogers ML, Khazem LR, Martin RL, Joiner TE, Capron DW. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2020; 124: 42-49.
Affiliation
Department of Psychology, University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, MS, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32114031
Abstract
Modern theories of suicide, such as the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide, have overcome past conceptual limitations within suicide research by examining factors that help differentiate suicide attempters from those who experience suicidal ideation, but never attempt suicide. One such factor that has been studied extensively is fearlessness about death. Given the varying levels of lethality for different methods used in suicide attempts, an important question is if different levels of fearlessness about death are needed for specific methods. The central aim of this study was to test whether various methods for suicide are associated with different levels of fearlessness about death in a large sample of suicide attempt survivors. Participants were 620 suicide attempt survivors from active military, veteran, and civilian populations. Suicide attempt status was confirmed by two independent raters coding qualitative accounts and participants indicating at least one past attempt with intent to die on other survey items.
Keywords
Capability for suicide; Equivalence testing; Fearlessness about death; Suicide attempt