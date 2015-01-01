Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To investigate the incidence and predictors of traumatic pneumothorax using data from a Level-I trauma center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



METHODS: This is a retrospective chart-review study carried out in King Abdulaziz Medical City, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Data were extracted from the hospital's trauma registry (2016-2018). A total of 2,109 trauma patients were included. Inclusion criteria were patients ≥16 years old admitted for a traumatic injury. Variables included patient demographics, transport mode, trauma team activation, mechanism of injury, mortality rate, Glasgow Coma Scale and Injury Severity Scores. A logistic regression analysis was constructed to evaluate potential predictors of pneumothorax. Results: Of 2,109 patients included from the trauma registry, 236 (11.2%) were diagnosed with pneumothorax. The majority of the study population was young (19-49 years) (60.7%) and male (79.4%.) Injury mechanism was significantly associated with the presence of pneumothorax (p greater than 0.001). Regression analysis indicated that the odds of having pneumothorax among intentional injury victims was 15 times higher than fall injury victims (OR=15.3, 95% CI= 7.2-32.9). Participants who sustained motor vehicle collision injuries had 3 times higher odds of developing pneumothorax than those who suffered fall injuries (OR=3.1, 95% CI= 1.5-6.1). Conclusion: The incidence of traumatic pneumothorax is sizable and highly associated with the mechanism of injury. Efforts to reduce motor vehicle collision burden should be directly associated with decreasing the burden of traumatic pneumothorax.

