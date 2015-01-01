Abstract

BACKGROUND:



Walking as a parent mode of transportation has received little or no attention regarding planning, design, and development, thereby leading to chaotic outcomes when it comes to controlling and future estimation in most sub-Saharan Africa countries. This necessitated the research on the pertinent factors and variables that affect walking as a means of transportation in the study area, a semi-urban industrial cluster in South-Western Nigeria.



Methods:



One Thousand five hundred (1500) information cards were distributed for seven months. This was done to accumulate information on trip patterns, modal split, walk trip volume and so on. The data obtained was analysed using SPSS version 23.



Results:



The result revealed that 53.2% of the respondent engages in a walk trip every day either to access mode, access sub-mode or for recreation purposes. The commercial zone showed the highest percentage of walk trips of 40%. The mathematical model showed that age and walk trips are inversely proportional. Based on the result of the analysis, cost, safety and exercise are the primary reason why people engage in a walking trip. The R2 value of 0.83 established the robustness of the model.



Conclusion:



The created model can be utilized for anticipating the future modular part by inputting anticipated future estimation of exploratory variables, which will also aid the planning of a better transport system for the locality. The lack of essential infrastructure poses a big problem for the utilisation of this mode of transportation.



Keywords: Walk, Sustainable transportation, Transportation planning, Predictive model, Trip pattern, Infrastructure.

Language: en