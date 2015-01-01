Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the lived experiences of secondary trauma among partners of law enforcement professionals (LEPs). Background Stress is a common occurrence for LEPs. Although research suggests that LEPs are directly affected by trauma exposure, few studies focus on the secondary trauma of partners or spouses of LEPs.



METHOD Utilizing transcendental phenomenological inquiry, in-depth qualitative interviews were conducted with a purposeful sample of eight spouses of law enforcement recruited from community groups and police departments.



RESULTS The results revealed three overarching themes of how participants experienced being partnered with an LEP: (a) types of trauma exposure, (b) the ripple impact of trauma, and (c) strength of couples and how they cope with trauma.



CONCLUSION Findings suggest that spouses are both affected by trauma and serve a supportive role to LEPs following trauma exposure. Because secondary trauma can exacerbate existing difficulties in communication and emotional intimacy within couples' relationships, a greater understanding of the impact of trauma on law enforcement couples may lead to greater resources to help support couples wherein one individual is directly exposed to work-related trauma. Implications Family professionals should promote healthy responses and coping among law enforcement couples following exposure to traumatic events.

