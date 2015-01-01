|
Jahng KE. Fam. Relat. 2020; 69(2): 320-334.
(Copyright © 2020, National Council on Family Relations (USA), Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
OBJECTIVE To examine how workplace bullying experienced by South Korean working mothers is connected to the displacement of the mothers' anger and anxiety onto their young children. Background Workplace bullying has become a nationally and internationally recognized occupational health and safety issue in recent years. Despite an increasing number of working mothers, there is no research on the relationship between workplace bullying and working mothers' perception and experience in relation to their children and parenting.
Language: en
mother–child relations; qualitative research; South Korean working mothers; spillover–crossover theory; workplace bullying