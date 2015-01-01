Abstract

The #MeToo movement has sparked thousands of survivors' stories about sexual assault and abuse. Stories from those in the mental health field, however, remain rare. This article summarizes the experiences of a marriage and family therapist sexual assault survivor. Her story as a client, therapist, and supervisor are provided as insider accounts of survivorship, along with her responses to each. This article details how her sexual assault history influences her clinical work and is embedded in her supervision with therapists in training. Recommendations based on her personal experiences and current research are included for training and clinical practice.

Language: en