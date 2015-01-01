SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Love HA. J. Fem. Fam. Ther. 2019; 31(2-3): 66-77.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08952833.2019.1633839

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The #MeToo movement has sparked thousands of survivors' stories about sexual assault and abuse. Stories from those in the mental health field, however, remain rare. This article summarizes the experiences of a marriage and family therapist sexual assault survivor. Her story as a client, therapist, and supervisor are provided as insider accounts of survivorship, along with her responses to each. This article details how her sexual assault history influences her clinical work and is embedded in her supervision with therapists in training. Recommendations based on her personal experiences and current research are included for training and clinical practice.


Language: en

Keywords

Disclosure; marriage and family therapists; sexual assault; supervision; trauma

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print