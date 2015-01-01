SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Hawkins LG, Mullet N, Brown CC, Eggleston D, Gardenhire J. J. Fem. Fam. Ther. 2019; 31(2-3): 78-99.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08952833.2019.1633840

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

While similarities exist between male and female survivors of sexual assault, unique barriers often prohibit males from speaking out about their experiences. The me too hashtag was created in an effort to end rape culture. Shortly after the me too hashtag began gaining popularity on social media sites, the me too men hashtag surfaced as men were not receiving recognition for their experiences of sexual assault. This study involved a content analysis of 379 public tweets that used the me too men hashtag. The current study provides a greater understanding and awareness of male sexual assault victims' experiences on social media. Implications for both clinical work and future research are presented.


Language: en

Keywords

male survivors; rape myths; Sexual assault; societal responses

