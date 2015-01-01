Abstract

Image-based sexual abuse is the non-consensual sharing of private sexual images or videos. Although image-based sexual abuse has been described in various forms, the appropriate, universal term should be 'image-based sexual abuse.' This term acknowledges image-based sexual abuse as a legitimate form of abuse and implies the need for specific treatment considerations. Image-based sexual abuse has allowed for the continuity of harm, violence, and abuse against individuals during and after the distribution of images. This paper explores current terminology, prevalence of the issue, dominant discourses, treatment implications, and self-care practices while focusing on the utilization of a feminist-informed narrative approach.

