SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

DiTullio MC, Sullivan MM. J. Fem. Fam. Ther. 2019; 31(2-3): 100-113.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08952833.2019.1598619

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Image-based sexual abuse is the non-consensual sharing of private sexual images or videos. Although image-based sexual abuse has been described in various forms, the appropriate, universal term should be 'image-based sexual abuse.' This term acknowledges image-based sexual abuse as a legitimate form of abuse and implies the need for specific treatment considerations. Image-based sexual abuse has allowed for the continuity of harm, violence, and abuse against individuals during and after the distribution of images. This paper explores current terminology, prevalence of the issue, dominant discourses, treatment implications, and self-care practices while focusing on the utilization of a feminist-informed narrative approach.


Language: en

Keywords

and feminist-informed narrative approach; Image-based sexual abuse; non-consensual pornography; revenge porn

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print