Abstract

Suicide is a growing cause of death in the United States. Research shows that therapists who treat people who are struggling with suicidal ideation (SI) experience anxiety. The purpose of this study is to develop an understanding around what it is like to work with clients with SI and what therapists do when working with clients who have SI. Data was collected from nine participants about the experiences of working with clients who were experiencing SI.



RESULTS indicated three major themes: (a) self-of-the-therapist issues, (b) issues relating to power, and (c) issues relating to treatment.

