Abstract

A review of literature in the fields of psychology and social work confirm an exploration of the experiences of sexual harassment of students by faculty and supervisors within training programs since 1979. The literature reveals a lack of research in family therapy training programs. The findings will be presented chronologically and parallel to important milestones in the history of the women's movement within the United States through the current revitalized #metoo movement. This corresponding evolution presents both where we have come from and where we must go. Recommendations for the field of family therapy are included.

