OBJECTIVES: The goal of this three-wave longitudinal study was to examine if youth psychopathic traits, namely narcissism, callous-unemotionality (CU), and impulsivity predicted the likelihood of a student being a bully, victim, or bully victim among adolescents in India.



METHOD: The sample consisted of 1,238 students from nine schools in Indore, India. We used self- as well as peer-reports to measure bullying and victimization behavior in the classroom, at 3 time-points in 1 school year. Psychopathic traits were measured at the first time point. Using multinomial logistic regression analyses, we first examined if the covariates caste, religion, age, gender, and socioeconomic status predicted bullying and victimization behavior in the classroom. At Step 2, in addition to the covariates, we included narcissism, CU, and impulsivity as independent variables, to test the predictive strength of psychopathic traits on the classification as bullies, victims, or bully victims.



RESULTS: In multinomial logistic regression analyses, we found that the 3 psychopathic traits together, along with sociodemographic covariates, provided a better fit in predicting bully, victim, and bully victim categories, as compared with the covariate only model. However, we found no relations between the psychopathic traits of narcissism, CU traits, and impulsivity, with classifications as bullies, victims, or bully victims at either of the time points on the self- or the peer-reported measures.



CONCLUSIONS: Psychopathic traits, when considered together, predicted bullying behavior in urban, school-going youth in India. Narcissism, CU traits, and impulsivity independently did not predict bullying or victimization roles.

