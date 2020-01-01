|
Citation
|
Holland KJ. Psychol. Violence 2020; 10(2): 245-254.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Sexual assault is a prevalent problem in higher education and experiencing assault is deleterious for students' mental health and academic well-being. There have been recent, substantial changes in institutional policies and practices addressing sexual assault, including the expansion of formal supports such as Title IX offices handling reporting processes and sexual assault centers (SACs) providing advocacy services. However, college students rarely use these resources. Drawing from institutional betrayal theory, the current study examined relationships among students' trust in the Title IX Office and the SAC and individual characteristics in predicting intentions to use these 2 central supports.
Language: en