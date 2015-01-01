SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bates EA. Psychol. Men Masc. 2020; 21(1): 13-24.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)

DOI

10.1037/men0000203

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Research has demonstrated the prevalence of men's victimization in intimate relationships (Archer, 2000; Bates, Graham-Kevan, & Archer, 2014), but little research has explored these experiences in a non-help-seeking sample. The aim of this study was to qualitatively explore men's experience of intimate partner violence from their female partners. An online questionnaire was utilized with a series of open-ended questions that explored experiences of verbal, physical, and sexual aggression, as well as different aspects of coercive controlling behavior.

RESULTS revealed that the men within this sample experienced a range of aggression that was both severe and injurious at times; however, their most impactful experiences were from the control their female partners exerted over them. This included gaslighting, isolating from friends and family, control over basic freedom, and the fear or uncertainty of living with the abuse in day-to-day life.

FINDINGS are discussed in line with men's help-seeking behavior, and current policy and practice. (PsycINFO Database Record (c) 2019 APA, all rights reserved)


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print