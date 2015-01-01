|
Bates EA. Psychol. Men Masc. 2020; 21(1): 13-24.
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
Research has demonstrated the prevalence of men's victimization in intimate relationships (Archer, 2000; Bates, Graham-Kevan, & Archer, 2014), but little research has explored these experiences in a non-help-seeking sample. The aim of this study was to qualitatively explore men's experience of intimate partner violence from their female partners. An online questionnaire was utilized with a series of open-ended questions that explored experiences of verbal, physical, and sexual aggression, as well as different aspects of coercive controlling behavior.
Language: en