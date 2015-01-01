|
Citation
|
Fernández-Castañón AC. RED 2019; 44(2): 96-102.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Asociación de Médicos y otros Profesionales)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The scientific literature regarding the use of cannabis includes in its corpus extensive research on the harmful effects derived from its consumption, having focused the studies in the cannabis psychosis. Less has been analyzed, however, its therapeutic side, despite the fact that many patients with a wide variety of alterations recognize in consultation to consume cannabis frequently to improve their health status. Given this situation, the objective of this article is to reflect on the therapeutic potential of cannabis in different disorders, with special emphasis on those related to mental health. For this, a brief review of articles showing the effects that cannabis use could have on the condition of certain pathologies has been carried out. In this regard, some existing biases in research on cannabis psychosis are mentioned and the effects, both positive and negative, that cannabis use can produce in mood disorders and in different anxiety disorders are analyzed, being especially relevant the case of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Language: es