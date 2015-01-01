Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To identify the differences in attitudes toward the consumption of substances according to the level of schooling among college and university students in Ambato, Ecuador, and inter-gender differences by groups.



METHOD: Descriptive, comparative, incidence and crosssectional study among school students and university students using the Psychoactive Substances Self-reporting questionnaire (AICA). Sample: 711 participants (50.5% male), high school students (70.6%) and university students (29.4%) from Ambato city took part.



RESULTS: High school (84.7%) and university students (85.2%) show attitudes of rejection with regard to substance use. Males have more favorable attitudes towards alcohol consumption than women whereas women are more aware of the potential harms and risks; although overall there are no differences by gender. University students admire non-drinkers less and accept alcohol consumption more than high school students.



CONCLUSION: The transition from the high-school context is a determining factor in favorable attitudinal changes, especially alcohol consumption and the illusion of a maturity bias.



Objetivos: Conocer las diferencias de las actitudes hacia el consumo de sustancias de acuerdo al nivel de escolaridad entre colegiales y universitarios de la ciudad de Ambato. Así como dife- rencias inter-género por grupos. Método: Estudio descriptivo, comparativo, de incidencia y de corte transversal entre colegiales y universitarios con el Autoinforme de Sustancias Psicoactivas (AICA). Muestra: Participaron 711 participantes (50,5% hombres), estudiantes de colegios (70,6%) y universidades (29,4%) de la ciudad de Ambato. Resultados: Colegiales (84,7%) y universitarios (85,2%) muestran actitudes de rechazo al consumo de sustancias. Los hombres tienen más actitudes favorables al consumo de alcohol que las mujeres y las mujeres son más conscientes ante los daños y el riesgo; aunque de manera global no se presentan diferencias por género. Los universitarios admiran menos a los abstemios y aceptan más el consumo de alcohol que los colegiales. Conclusión: La transición del contexto escolar es determinante en los cambios actitudinales favorables, en especial al consumo de alcohol y al sesgo de ilusión de madurez.

