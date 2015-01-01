Abstract

The most widespread group of self-help for alcoholics in the world is Alcoholics Anonymous (AA). For this reason, it was decided to study the motives of alcoholics to continue attending the meetings of this community. Thus, a qualitative exploratory study was conducted with four people with more than ten years of abstinence who are part of an AA group in Catalonia, by recording, transcribing and analyzing a semi-structured interview. The results indicate that all participants agreed that the reasons to continue attending community meetings are: fear of relapse, to help, to continue growing and because of the relationship with the group.



El grupo de autoayuda para alcohólicos más extendido en todo el mundo es Alcohólicos Anónimos (AA). Por esta razón, se decidió estudiar los motivos de los alcohólicos para seguir acudiendo a las reuniones de esta comunidad. Así pues, se realizó un estudio cualitativo exploratorio con cuatro personas con más de diez años de abstinencia que forman parte de un grupo de AA de Cataluña, a partir de grabar, transcribir y analizar una entrevista semiestructurada. Los resultados indican que todos los motivos de los participantes para seguir acudiendo a las reuniones de la comunidad son: miedo a recaer, para ayudar, para seguir creciendo y por la relación con el grupo.





Alcohólicos Anónimos, grupos de autoayuda, trastorno por consumo de alcohol, análisis temático

Alcoholics Anonymous, self-help groups, alcohol use disorder, thematic analysis.

Language: en