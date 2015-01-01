|
Fernández-Yáñez AF. RED 2019; 44(4): 69-78.
¿Qué motiva a las personas con alcoholismo a seguir en Alcohólicos Anónimos?
(Copyright © 2019, Asociación de Médicos y otros Profesionales)
The most widespread group of self-help for alcoholics in the world is Alcoholics Anonymous (AA). For this reason, it was decided to study the motives of alcoholics to continue attending the meetings of this community. Thus, a qualitative exploratory study was conducted with four people with more than ten years of abstinence who are part of an AA group in Catalonia, by recording, transcribing and analyzing a semi-structured interview. The results indicate that all participants agreed that the reasons to continue attending community meetings are: fear of relapse, to help, to continue growing and because of the relationship with the group.
