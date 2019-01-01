Abstract

Adolescence is often considered in transport policies as a transition period between dependence on parents and complete autonomy in adulthood. Better understanding the social representations associated with modes of transport, and in particular the car and public transport, makes it possible to better consider modal appetites in adulthood and thus to consider public education policies in favor of mobility more sustainable. In this article, we consider automobile practices and representations of the car in the adolescent population. We focus more specifically on the differences between girls and boys. This article shows the importance of the gaps that exist between young girls and boys.





L'adolescence est souvent considérée dans les politiques de transports comme une période de transition entre dépendance aux parents et autonomie complète à l'âge adulte. Mieux connaître les représentations sociales associées aux modes de transport, et en particulier à la voiture et aux transports en commun, permet de mieux envisager les appétences modales à l'âge adulte et envisager ainsi les politiques publiques d'éducation en faveur d'une mobilité plus durable. Dans cet article, nous considérons les pratiques automobiles et les représentations de la voiture dans la population adolescente. Nous nous concentrons plus spécifiquement sur les différences entre les filles et les garçons. Cet article permet de montrer l'importance des écarts qui existent entre les jeunes filles et les garçons à l'adolescence en matière de pratiques modales, d'autonomie et de représentation des modes de transport.

Language: fr